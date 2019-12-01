Long duration storm starts this afternoon, lasts through Tuesday, variety of precipitation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for much of Connecticut ahead of a long duration winter weather event from this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Our first winter storm is upon us with accumulating snowfall for most. While this isn't a block buster storm, it could cause lots of problems on the roads t his afternoon and evening. Snow will break out between 1-3pm for most of the state. The storm comes in three rounds initially starting off as snow switching to a mix, sleet and rain tonight. A lull in the action occurs Monday morning, before another burst of snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Here is the latest breakdown:

That changeover could happen faster along the shore but may take more time inland/hills where it may be limited to a few hours tonight. The threat for snow/mix/rain continues through early Tuesday which could mean a longer weekend for kids. For more information click HERE

Since its a slow-moving storm, there will be impacts from this afternoon until early Tuesday. Quiet weather will persist for much of the week ahead with cold temperatures after the storm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Snow developing early this afternoon; snow changes to ice/rain by evening (could see several inches of snow before the change-over). High: 30s.

TONIGHT: A mix of snow, sleet and rain. Lows: 25-35.

MONDAY: Periods of icy mix and rain in the morning, changing back to snow in the afternoon and evening, becoming windy. High: 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Periods of snow. Low: 20s.

TUESDAY: Early snow, then partial clearing and blustery in the afternoon, cold. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

