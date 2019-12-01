WEATHER WATCH: Sunday Storm
Long duration storm starts this afternoon, lasts through Tuesday, variety of precipitation

Posted 11:05 AM, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, December 1, 2019


We have a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for much of Connecticut ahead of  a long duration winter weather event from this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Our first  winter storm is upon us with accumulating snowfall for most. While this isn't a block buster storm, it could cause lots of problems on the roads t his afternoon and evening.  Snow will break out between 1-3pm for most of the state.  The storm comes in three rounds initially starting off as snow switching to a mix, sleet and rain tonight.  A lull in the action occurs Monday morning,  before another burst of snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning.  Here is the latest breakdown:

That changeover could happen faster along the shore but may take more time inland/hills where it may be limited to a few hours tonight. The threat for snow/mix/rain continues through early Tuesday which could mean a longer weekend for kids. For more information click HERE

Since its a slow-moving storm, there will be impacts from this afternoon until early Tuesday.  Quiet weather will persist for much of the week ahead with cold temperatures after the storm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Snow developing early this afternoon; snow changes to ice/rain by evening (could see several inches of snow before the change-over). High: 30s.

TONIGHT: A mix of snow, sleet and rain.  Lows: 25-35.

MONDAY: Periods of icy mix and rain in the morning, changing back to snow in the afternoon and evening, becoming windy.  High: 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Periods of snow.  Low: 20s.

TUESDAY: Early snow, then partial clearing and blustery in the afternoon, cold. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 30s.

