Season’s first snow comes on “Travel Sunday”

MANCHESTER — As dusk fell on Central Connecticut, so did the snow, then the sleet, and the ice.

A mixed bag of winter weather created a mess for anyone out on the roads and also kept merchants busy as shoppers made a scramble to get ahead of the storm. Molly Devanney, an owner of Highland Park Market in Manchester said, “The rush did not stop.” She added, “It was almost like before Thanksgiving.”

At Manchester’s Department of Public Works, Tim Bockus, the director said, “We did a full call in, about 15 to 18 guys and we put them out on the roads to get some pre-treatment and some salt down.” Bockus said, due to what’s expected to be a long weather event, the plow drivers in Manchester will probably not be done clearing this storm until early Tuesday.

In West Hartford, Larsen Ace Hardware said it was a memorable day just hours after Small Business Saturday.

Collin Kozak, an associate at the hardware store that has become a fixture on Farmington Avenue said, “it was crazy today and yesterday, all the shovels sold and ice melt, just that Winter stuff.”