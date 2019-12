We’re looking at multi-day weather event that will could bring deep snow to some towns, and nothing but a slushy coating to others. And some towns may see a bit of both. So share what’s happening in you town or city – what is the first storm of the season doing near you?

Email your photos or videos to Share61@FOX61.com, or post them on social media with the tag #Share61. We’ll post them here and may use them on our newscasts.

41.765352 -72.687158