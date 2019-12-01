× Snow is a big operation in Bristol

Towns and cities across the state are ramping up to cover the roads. And Bristol is no exception as their department of public works prepares for the first storm of the winter.

“Overall, I’m ready for it,” says Steven Bull, a city plow driver. “I’m stoked.”

Snow removal is a big undertaking for a small city. The Bristol Department of Public Works is putting in overtime to keep the roads treated and plowed.

It starts in July with shipments of salt mixture from Bridgeport. Now it’s about putting all that salt to good use in preparing for a long storm ahead.

“[Plow drivers] stay on until Tuesday morning and then work their regular shift the rest of that day,” says Lindsey Rivers, a Bristol Public Works Analyst. “So, they’ll be on close to three days straight.”

“Be patient with us and we’ll get the roads set for when you want to go,” says Bull.

The City of Bristol has a $1 million dollar snow removal budget. Believe it or not, $350,000 dollars worth of salt and molasses is ready to go inside their salt dome.

“This is a much better mixture that covers all the ground and stays longer. Hence, the molasses,” says Rivers.

Snow operations is 1/15th of the city’s total budget. In the worst storms, the city’s 20 plows trucks could use $40,000 dollars worth of salt on the roads. The city is asking that all drivers respect the parking ban, take in your trash receptacles after they’ve been picked up, and be mindful of the plows.