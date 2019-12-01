× Stonington woman seriously injured in stabbing; Police searching for suspect

STONINGTON — Police are looking for a suspect who has warrants on domestic violence charges who they believe is connected to a stabbing Saturday, that left a woman seriously injured.

Police said Saturday around 8:15 a.m., they were called an active domestic disturbance at a residence on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of town.

When they got there, a woman had been stabbed that had been stabbed, She was transported to Westerly Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stonington Police Department Detective Unit as well as the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit are currently investigating the case. Police said the suspect in custody as fled the scene in a vehicle as officers arrived.

Police said they are searching for Carlton T. Henderson, 43 of Stonington on an active arrest warrant on domestic related charges.

Henderson was last seen driving a tan 2005 Nissan Maxima bearing Connecticut registration AL73560. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Stonington Police Department 860-599-4411.