Storm brings slippery roads, airport delays, cancellations

HARTFORD –The state’s first winter storm of the season moved across the state, bringing snow and sleet, and poor driving conditions.

One car overturned on Route 2 in Colchester, due to the slippery conditions according to the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company.

State officials said the Emergency Operations Center is not anticipated to be fully activated as of Sunday afternoon, emergency management staff will be at the center beginning early Monday morning to monitor the storm and respond accordingly.

At Bradley International, there were 5 delays and 5 cancellations on the arrivals side, and 9 delays and 4 cancellations on the departures side by 6 p.m.

MTA trains appeared to be running normally.

The same storm has been pummeling the U.S. for days as it moves cross country, dumping heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

It has been blamed for several deaths.

The bodies of a boy and a girl, both 5, were found in central Arizona after their vehicle was swept away Friday while crossing a swollen creek.

Two adults and four other children were rescued by helicopter, but a 6-year-old girl is still missing. Rescuers are combing the area of Tonto Basin, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix, with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs.

“We want to bring her home safely to her family,” said Lt. Virgil Dodd of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. “She needs to come home today, and we’re going to do that.”

Two boys, ages 5 and 8, died Saturday near Patton, Missouri, when the vehicle they were riding in was swept off flooded roads.

A 48-year-old man died in a separate incident near Sedgewickville, Missouri, and a storm-related death was also reported in South Dakota.

Major highways reopened Sunday in Wyoming and Colorado, a day after blizzard conditions clogged roads with snow drifts.

Road crews were able to reopen all of Interstate 25 and most of I-80 in Wyoming early Sunday after strong winds abated. Major interstates in Colorado were also reopened.

Still, authorities warned travelers to remain alert for slick conditions and blowing snow.