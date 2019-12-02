× 66-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say a man has died in Hartford’s 15th fatal crash of 2019.

66-year-old Daniel DeJoseph was struck by a vehicle while walking westbound across Franklin Avenue on November 30.

Police responded to the area of Franklin Avenue amd Bushnell Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. to find DeJoseph down, laying injured in the road.

DeJoseph was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

A 47-year-old male was operating a 2000 GMC pickup truck and remained on scene to cooperate with investigators.

Police have not released any further information.

An investigation active and ongoing by detectives from the Crime Scene Division.