A cold and wintery mess warmly welcomed by some businesses

NEWINGTON – The first snow storm of the season slowed so many people over the past few days but for some businesses, things have sped up.

In Newington, just off the Berlin Turnpike, the work load at Town Fair Tire is in overdrive. Their bays are filled at Town Fair with cars getting the changeover from standard tires to the snow variety.

Josh O’Mara, the manager at Town Fair’s Newington location said, “we are extremely bus, we are doubling our business going from 30 cars a day to about 60 a day.”

Not far from Town Fair Tire in Berlin, the staff at Suburban Sports says the timing of the snow has figured in favorably for them.

Ski, boots, and winter jackets are selling quickly as families plan their next trip to the slopes.

Todd Greenwood, the longtime General Manager of Suburban Sports said between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, a snow event on Sunday, followed by Cyber Monday that it’s been a good start to the Winter season.

“We saw record sales this weekend,” said Greenwood, “the snow has really made this a great event for us.”