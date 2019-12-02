× Bond is back! Teaser for new movie trailer released

007 fans, block out some time Wednesday.

That’s when the trailer for the new James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” will be released. Until then, you’ll have to do with a teaser for the trailer which was released Monday.

The film, which will be released on April 8, 2020, stars Daniel Craig. This is said to be Craig’s last outing as the British spy.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Rami Malek. Christoph Waltz returns as Ernst Starvo Blofeld.

This is the 25th film in the series that started in 1962, with “Dr. No.” Craig has been playing Bond since 2006’s “Casino Royale.”