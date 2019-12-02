WEATHER WATCH: Drawn out storm
Chicago mayor fires city's top cop over 'ethical lapses'

Posted 12:13 PM, December 2, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 13: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a press conference called by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Lynch was in Chicago to announce the release of a report which cited widespread abuses by officers in the Chicago police department following a 13-month investigation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Monday, saying her decision was based his “ethical lapses.”

Lightfoot said she decided to fire Johnson after reviewing an inspector general’s report on its investigation into a recent incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV. Lightfoot didn’t provide additional details.

“Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.”

Johnson announced in November that he would retire at the end of the year after more than 30 years with the department.

Johnson, a native Chicagoan, held just about every rank on the police force. He was named superintendent in 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had fired Superintendent Garry McCarthy after the release of the now-infamous video of Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting Laquan McDonald and was scrambling to restore confidence in both himself and the department.

