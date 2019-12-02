× Driver killed in Vernon truck crash

VERNON — Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Route 30 near Merline Road for a motor vehicle crash reported with serious injuries. Emergency Responders found that a BMW sedan had collided with a commercial box truck. It is believed both vehicles had been traveling on Route 30. The driver of the BMW, an adult male Vernon resident was transported to Rockville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man who was the driver of the box truck was taken to St Francis Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The victims are not being identified at this time so that next of kin can be notified.

Vernon Police Reconstructionists are investigating with assistance from the Metro Traffic Services Reconstruction Team. The road remained closed during the investigation but has since re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact Vernon Police 860-872-9126.