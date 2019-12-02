× Enfield police looking for donation jar robbery suspect

ENFIELD — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a donation jar thief.

The Enfield Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page, of a man stealing a donation jar for underprivileged children.

This happened at Sam’s Food Store on November 29 that morning.

If you have any information on the person or incident, please contact Officer Croteau at bcroteau@enfield.org #oneteamenfield or send a direct message to the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

Any information can be sent anonymously.

View video below: