WASHINGTON — In a video posted late Sunday night to the First Lady of the United States’ Twitter account, Melania Trump is seen walking through areas of the White House showing the public one of the first looks at the White House’s 2019 Christmas decorations.

“I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism,” the tweet says.

In the video, the First Lady is seen opening little doors with red numbers on them of what appears to be a representation of the White House, possibly representing an Advent calendar.