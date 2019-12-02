Fotis Dulos could take the stand in Hartford for civil case Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – All eyes will be on Hartford Superior Court Tuesday, as Fotis Dulos could take the stand for the first time since his estranged wife Jennifer’s disappearance.

Tomorrow’s trial is part of the ongoing civil case between Dulos and Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber.

Farber is suing Dulos and his company, Fore Group, for more than $2 million for money Jennifer’s father, Hilliard Farber, gave to Fotis prior to his death.

The civil suit claims that Jennifer and Fotis borrowed $500,000 from Hilliard in 2012.

Hilliard died in January 2017. The lawsuit claims a promissory note on the loan is past due as of July 2017.

A second lawsuit claims Farber loaned Dulos $1.5 million to purchase a property on Hemlock Hill Road in New Canaan in April 2015. After Fore Group sold the property, only $500,000 of that loan was repaid, according to the suit.

The complaint also alleges a $670,000 loan to purchase a property on Deercliff Road in Avon went unpaid entirely in 2009.

Dulos maintains the money had been gifted.

Jennifer was removed from the lawsuit as a defendant after her disappearance.

On Monday, new pretrial documents were released consisting of two depositions in addition to several issues Farber believes will be raised in court on Tuesday.

One of the individuals deposed is a babysitter for the Dulos children, Lauren Almeida. In addition to babysitting, Almeida would also do bookkeeping work for Fotis Dulos’s realty company.

A bookkeeper for Hilliard Farber was also deposed. Both were deposed because they live too far away to attend tomorrow’s court hearing in Hartford.

Read the pretrial documents below: