Hartford charter school teacher arrested in New Hampshire after being accused of sexually assaulting student

ENFIELD, NH — A Hartford charter school teacher was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Bloomfield police received a complaint in September from DCF, that said that a teacher was having sex with a 16 year-old student while in Bloomfield.

An investigation revealed that the teacher and student were associated with Achievement First, which has a school in Hartford.

Police issued a warrant in November for the arrest of Patrick Dodds, 30, of Bloomfield. He being charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Dodds was vacationing in Enfield, New Hampshire, when he received a call from the local police department about his warrant. He was taken into custody and placed under arrest in New Hampshire fugitive charges.

Police said Dodds waived his extradition rights and will be brought back to Connecticut on December 4.

Achievement First said Monday that Dodds no longer works at the school following the school’s own investigation into the allegations.

“We care deeply about the safety and well-being of all students in our schools and these allegations are extremely upsetting,” said Achievement First spokesperson, Amanda Pinto in a statement. “This individual no longer works for Achievement First. Immediately after the police investigation began, we launched an independent internal investigation, which was conducted by an outside party. At the end of that investigation, and consistent with our policies, we took appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”