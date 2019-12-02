Hartford County Sees More Snow Causing Delays and Slick Road Conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD - Snow blanketed the northern part of Hartford county Monday evening. Round two of this late holiday storm dumped close to another six inches in parts.

Snowblowers were in action for people in Enfield who found themselves digging out for the second time in less than 24 hours.

"I’ve been living here for 36 years. It’s the same every year," said Scott Grunwald.

Grunwald was clearly unfazed by the flakes while wearing shorts to the local Mobil gas station. The A/C and Heating repairman will be out working no matter the conditions.

"Just keep everything running because if you shut them down your pipes start freezing, said Grunwald. "Keep your gas tanks full and keep the thermostats cranked up."

Thermostats were also cranked up in cars for drivers making a trip home in slick conditions.

"We haven’t slid around much in our car at all but if we get another four inches I don’t know how that’s gonna handle us very well," said Garrett Abel.

For those trying to escape the cold wintery mix all together, a handful of flights departing for Florida saw minor delays at Bradley International Airport.

"What are you gonna do? You have to take it in stride. We wanna get there safe. We want to get back here safe," said Jim Freeman.

The Freeman’s used the holiday to visit their grandchildren. Their delayed flight was part of only a handful of disruptions at Bradley since the storm began.

"Flights were taking off. We’ve had some delays some cancellations but it’s only been a handful. Nothing of significance," said Alisa Sisic of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Crews have been working non-stop to clear the runways keeping Bradley operating at its full capacity.

"The aircraft that are arriving tonight will be staying overnight into the morning push," said Sisic. "We anticipate that the early morning flights should be going out on time."

Bradley officials remind passengers to call their airline regarding their flight status.