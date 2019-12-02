WEATHER WATCH: Drawn out storm
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

Hartford teacher arrested in New Hampshire after being accused of sexually assaulting student

Posted 3:37 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:43PM, December 2, 2019

Patrick Dodds

ENFIELD, NH — A Hartford teacher was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Bloomfield police received a complaint in September from DCF, that said  that a teacher was having sex with a 16 year-old student while in Bloomfield.

An investigation revealed that the teacher and student were associated with a Hartford school.

Police issued a warrant in November for the arrest of Patrick Dodds, 30, of Bloomfield. He being charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Dodds was vacationing in Enfield, New Hampshire, when he received a call from the local police department about his warrant. He was taken into custody and placed under arrest in New Hampshire fugitive charges.

Police said Dodds waived his extradition rights and will be brought back to Connecticut on December 4.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.