× Hartford teacher arrested in New Hampshire after being accused of sexually assaulting student

ENFIELD, NH — A Hartford teacher was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Bloomfield police received a complaint in September from DCF, that said that a teacher was having sex with a 16 year-old student while in Bloomfield.

An investigation revealed that the teacher and student were associated with a Hartford school.

Police issued a warrant in November for the arrest of Patrick Dodds, 30, of Bloomfield. He being charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Dodds was vacationing in Enfield, New Hampshire, when he received a call from the local police department about his warrant. He was taken into custody and placed under arrest in New Hampshire fugitive charges.

Police said Dodds waived his extradition rights and will be brought back to Connecticut on December 4.