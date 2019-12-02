× Man arrested, charged with shooting at Manchester home

MANCHESTER — Jahmar Harris turned himself over to police Monday in connection with a November 24 shooting incident.

Police said that they responded to a home on Delmont Street on calls of shots fired. At the scene, witnesses told police that Harris fired a single shot into the home after an argument. Officers were able to find a shell casing and a bullet hole in the ceiling of the first floor of the home.

Harris then ran away with the gun before police arrived. No one was injured in the shooting.

Harris is facing numerous charges including assault in the third degree and threatening.