Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Hartford

Posted 11:22 PM, December 2, 2019

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert was issued for Elizabeth Flores-Bonilla, who went missing Monday.

Police said Flores-Bonilla appeared to suffering from paranoia and expressed concern for her well-being. She has been diagnosed with mental illness.

Flores-Bonilla is a 24-year-old Hispanic woman, 5’2″, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark brown and grey sweatshirt, with black sweatpants.

Flores-Bonilla was last seen around 12 p.m. Monday at the Union Bus Station in Hartford.

Police said that they do not believe she is a danger to herself or others.

Anyone with information or who has seen Flores-Bonilla to call Hartford police at 860-757-4406 or 860-757-4117.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

