Sloppy conditions around the state as storm continues

HARTFORD -- The first round of the first winter storm of the season has pushed through the state leaving rain and wet roads in the southern part of the state and sloppy, slippery conditions to the north.

A tractor-trailer crashed in Tolland overnight, leaving one person injured. The crash happened just before midnight on I-84 West at exit 68. One person was taken to the hospital.

In Vernon, Route 30 was closed between Merline Road and Dobson Road after a box truck hit a telephone pole.

At Bradley International Airport, there were scattered flight delays and cancellations.

The second round of the storm is expected later today and will bring more snow throughout the state.

