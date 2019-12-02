Snow, ice and rain: A mixed bag for Monday weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a fairly small state, but your experience with the weather can vary greatly depending on which part of the state you’re in! The farther northwest you are in CT, the more likely it is that you have snow on the ground this morning. Much of central CT has a layer of ice on top of any snow, and that’s leading to some very slick roads this morning.

Main roads should be fine with DOT crews working hard overnight. But secondary roads and your front steps may be slippery Monday morning. The exception will be the shoreline where roads are likely just wet. Some school delays (maybe cancellations) are likely and will be more numerous the farther north you head.

After a break in the action, snow showers will redevelop Monday afternoon into Monday night. Then snow will become steadier overnight into early Tuesday morning. That’s where we could get a coating to upwards of 4″ of additional snow accumulation.

Bradley International is listing some cancellations and delays.

WEATHER ALERTS:

Most of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory for a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is only issued when the NWS is confident in the chance for 6″+ of snow. Notice alerts stay in effect until Tuesday morning. This is a long duration event!

SNOW TOTALS:

Here is how much snow already fell. But we’re not done yet. A few more snow showers will be out there during the day today and into early Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS:

Slushy/slick roads Monday morning. Roads won’t be too bad for most towns with a lull in the action overnight but plan on leaving extra time for the morning commute. The hills will be worse with colder temperatures.

School delays/cancellations Monday (inland) and delays possible Tuesday morning.

Snowy roads possible Tuesday morning but it should be manageable with some leftover flurries for the commute.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain and snow showers at times. Slick spots throughout the day. High: 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lingering snow. Low: 20s.

TUESDAY: Early snow, then partial clearing and blustery in the afternoon, cold. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli