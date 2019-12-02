× State Police Sargent accused of driving drunk goes before judge

MIDDLETOWN — A State Police Sargent accused of driving drunk went before a judge today.

The appearance was brief lasting only a minute and continuing to January 6th. McDonald had no comment after his arraignment. He was arrested last month after an investigation and is currently suspended from state police.

Lisa Conroy was driving near Airport Road in Oxford when State Police Sergeant John McDonald allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle.

Her daughter was in that vehicle with her. All three were taken to the hospital, but McDonald refused medical care including a blood-alcohol test.

According to police reports one of the responding officers was approached by an EMT who said “That guy is definitely hammered, he is not listening to me to stay out of the roadway.”

McDonald had just left a retirement party at Black Hog Brewery in Oxford.

“I am more pissed that he’s put us in this situation. That’s what I am pissed about,” said State Police Lt. Bartolotta on body cam footage.

McDonald along with Black Hog Brewery are now at the center of a lawsuit filed by the Conroy‘s. They claim the brewery still served McDonald alcohol when he was “visibly intoxicated. “