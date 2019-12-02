× Wadsworth Atheneum displays more than 100 trees at festival of trees

HARTFORD — The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford is a staple in the Capital city.

“The museum is here for everybody, the museum was founded 177 years ago with the idea that there needed to be a place for art on Main Street,” said Tom Loughman, CEO and director of the Wadsworth Atheneum. “Not just the Main Street of Hartford but the Main Street of America,” said Tom Loughman, CEO and Director.

The Wadsworth Atheneum is known for its art but at this time of the year, it is also known for known for its Christmas cheer.

“We are so happy that people come down every autumn for this marvelous festival now in it’s 46th year,” said Loughman. “Over 100 trees and wreaths designed by people from the community, from school kids, through senior centers, professional designers, and amateurs.”

The festival of the trees is currently on display, and features works of Christmas art woven through the traditional galleries of the museum.

”There’s nothing like the joy on a kid’s face waking up to Christmas, and there’s nothing like the joy on the kid’s face when they walk in these doors, and see all of these trees and wreaths beautifully decorated,” said Loughman.

For Kate Pierro, who decorated and donated a tree from The Bushnell Theater, her tree is a way to incorporate Hartford’s best and brightest attractions.

“Usually for the Bushnell we would create a tree that is reminiscent of one of the shows that we have going on,” said Pierro. “But this year we are celebrating our 90th anniversary, so we decided to go with an art deco feel that reflects the look of our Mortensen theater.”

It is a tree that brings together the gems of the Capitol city.

”It’s super important to be out in the community,” said Pierro. “We have a great relationship with the Wadsworth, and we’ve been a part of this event for a couple of years so we’re thrilled to be here.”

The festival of the trees runs through Sunday December 8, and even offers musical performances throughout the day.

“It’s amazing to be out here in Hartford during the holiday season, there’s so many things going on in Hartford,” said Pierro. “The trees are one thing but we’ve got the ice-skating, and other community events that are great for people to come out and join us.”

Each tree is available for purchase and proceeds benefit the museum.