Weather forces delay in CIAC quarterfinal games

CHESHIRE — Monday’s storm as caused changes to CIAC football schedule.

The CIAC said, “All quarterfinals will now be played on Wednesday at 6:30 at site of higher seed.”

“As a result of the rescheduling and a need to allow adequate rest between football postseason games, the semifinal games scheduled for Sunday, December 8 will now be held on Monday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the site of the higher seed. Barring additional schedule changes, the football championships are still scheduled for Saturday, December 14 with two games apiece at Trumbull High School, and Willow Brook Park in New Britain.”

“Given the number of sites and games for the football postseason and the importance of maintaining equal and appropriate recovery for all teams, in consultation with the schools and tournament director we felt it best to reschedule the entire quarterfinal round of games,” said Gregg Simon, CIAC Associate Executive Director.

The updated schedule along with complete pairings, rosters and other tournament information is all available at tournamentcentral.ciacsports.com.