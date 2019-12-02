Winter storm impacts disrupts post-Thanksgiving travel at Bradley International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS --- Rain, snow, and sleet created wintry conditions at Bradley International Airport.

A number of airlines canceled or delayed flights Sunday and Monday morning.

“Our flight is delayed because of the inbound flight isn’t here yet.. It was going to be an 8:30 a.m. flight - but we are not getting out until 12:45 p.m. - they’re saying now,” said Scott Garrison, from Berlin, CT.

Passengers had their eyes glued to the flight boards. Bradley officials kept a close eye on the changing weather conditions.

“We have over 50 personnel out there on the airfield operating about 35 pieces of equipment," said Kevin Dillon, from Executive Director at the Connecticut Airport Authority. "We’re responsible for clearing snow of the runway and taxiways and ensure the conditions are accurate, so that incoming aircraft flight crews know what to experience here at Bradley.”

Some travelers decided to book a hotel room close to the airport to avoid issues the day off of their flight.

"We decided to stay at a hotel here instead of driving at 2 a.m. so this was perfect,” said Kathy Woo from Stratford.

Bradley Airport reminds passengers to check with your airline before heading to the airport.