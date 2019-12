× Access to I-84 east from Route 8 north restricted for 2 hours

WATERBURY — DOT is advising drivers that from 10 a.m. to noon, I-84 eastbound will not be accessible from Route 8 northbound.

They cite ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

All traffic looking to access I-84 from Route 8 north must use the U-Turn Exit 35.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.