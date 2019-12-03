Ansonia Police investigate homicide and missing 1 year old from same home

ANSONIA- An unusual investigation for Ansonia Police, who investigating both a homicide and a missing one year-old child, who live in the same residence.

During a 4 PM press conference Tuesday, Ansonia Police said they were called twice on Sunday to perform a welfare check twice on the residents of Myrtle Avenue home.

The first time, just before 1 o’clock, as a result of the employer, of the woman who lives in the residence, calling them to say she didn’t show up for work and it’s unlike her not to call.

Then, at approximately 7:30 p.m., The family of those who lived in the home said they hadn’t been able to reach the woman.

And, during the second welfare check, police said they noticed something just wasn’t right about the house. So, they forced entry.

“Once inside the house, the body of a white female was located and the female was deceased,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Dept. “There has been no positive identification of the victim at this time. Information was received that Venessa Morales, age one, should’ve been in the home, but there was no one else in the home.” Vanessa‘s father, who police say sometimes stays at this residence, was interviewed about the discovery of the deceased woman and the disappearance of his child, but police won’t say if he is a suspect. “We have no identified suspects in the case, at this time,” Lynch said. “We are following several leads and we are tracking those down as we go.” When asked where the missing one year old’s mother is, police would not answer. If you have information, reach out to Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885 or submit an anonymous tip at www.tip411.com But, sources tell Fox 61 investigators know exactly who and where their prime suspect is.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.