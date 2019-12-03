× David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez to be inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame

BOSTON– Two Red Sox great’s are to be enshrined in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in April 2020.

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez will be headlining that year’s class. They will be joined by Rich Gedman, Bill Dinneen, and former general manger Dan Duquette.

According to MLB.com, the ceremony will happen at a Red Sox Foundation gala on April 30.

Ortiz, otherwise affectionately known throughout New England as “Big Papi,” help win three World Series during his tenure for the Sox. Ortiz also won the World Series MVP in 2013. He was a 10-time All-Star.

Ramirez played for Boston for eight seasons. The career .300 hitter was instrumental in bringing Boston its first World Series since 1918 in the legendary 2004 season.

Congratulations to the 2020 #RedSox Hall of Fame inductees! pic.twitter.com/Fcfdcv4Irm — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 3, 2019