David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez to be inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame

NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) David Ortiz #34 and Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox look on prior to the 79th MLB All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium on July 15, 2008 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BOSTON– Two Red Sox great’s are to be enshrined in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in April 2020.

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez will be headlining that year’s class. They will be joined by Rich Gedman, Bill Dinneen, and former general manger Dan Duquette.

According to MLB.com, the ceremony will happen at a Red Sox Foundation gala on April 30.

Ortiz, otherwise affectionately known throughout New England as “Big Papi,” help win three World Series during his tenure for the Sox. Ortiz also won the World Series MVP in 2013.  He was a 10-time All-Star.

Ramirez played for Boston for eight seasons.  The career .300 hitter was instrumental in bringing Boston its first World Series since 1918 in the legendary 2004 season.

