× Hartford asking residents to move their cars to help clear streets of snow

HARTFORD –The city of Hartford asked residents Tuesday to please move their cars from the road, so the plows can clear the roads of snow.

On Monday, much of the state received heavy amounts of snow throughout the day.

A parking ban was not declared that evening for the capital city when the storm was arguably at its worse.

Mayor Bronin apologized that following Tuesday on Facebook, explaining he was wrong and the thought process behind his decision-making.

The mayor and the city are asking Hartford drivers to help the department of public works clear the roads of snow. This is not a formal parking ban

The city has opened several blue light lots to assist with parking.

Open blue light lots:

130 Sisson Ave

20 Francis Court

2434 Main St

60 Chadwick Ave

77 Laurel Street

Sigourney St./Homestead Ave

45 Evergreen Ave

135 Main Street

Learning Corridor Parking Garage – Brownell St. Entrance