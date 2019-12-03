Hartford asking residents to move their cars to help clear streets of snow
HARTFORD –The city of Hartford asked residents Tuesday to please move their cars from the road, so the plows can clear the roads of snow.
On Monday, much of the state received heavy amounts of snow throughout the day.
A parking ban was not declared that evening for the capital city when the storm was arguably at its worse.
Mayor Bronin apologized that following Tuesday on Facebook, explaining he was wrong and the thought process behind his decision-making.
The mayor and the city are asking Hartford drivers to help the department of public works clear the roads of snow. This is not a formal parking ban
The city has opened several blue light lots to assist with parking.
Open blue light lots:
130 Sisson Ave
20 Francis Court
2434 Main St
60 Chadwick Ave
77 Laurel Street
Sigourney St./Homestead Ave
45 Evergreen Ave
135 Main Street
Learning Corridor Parking Garage – Brownell St. Entrance