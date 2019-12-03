Inspire to Inspire: New Britain Man Defying Odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- A video posted on Facebooks is quickly going viral after a New Britain man was seen climbing the stairs at his gym.

It’s just not any video though Iurane Smart Jr is paralyzed from the chest down. He was involved in a dirt bike accident back in 2017. He’s gone through years of therapy and began hitting the gym one year ago.

The accident changed his life forever but not limits.

“I don’t think there are any limitations I mean sometimes I get upset I can’t reach something and I don’t want to stand I don’t think there are any limitations I’m handicapable, not handicap,” said Smart.

The elevator at Smart’s gym has never worked, but that didn’t stop Smart. He usually found himself climbing the stairs with the trainers at the gym following behind with his wheelchair.

On this day it was different. Smart did it all on his own. Yet another victory when doctors said walking was nearly impossible.

The gym has become an important part of Smart’s routine. He gets joy out of showing others that nothing is impossible. He climbs the stairs.

“For somebody who thought, I couldn’t do this or I didn’t want to get out of bed this morning,” said Smart.