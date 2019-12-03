× LISTEN: 911 tapes released of Hartford man who helped save residents from fire

HARTFORD — Police released 911 tapes regarding a fire that happened last Wednesday that send three people to the hospital.

One woman suffered second and third-degree burns on “almost her entire body.” She was taken to Bridgeport Hospital’s burn center Barco told reporters.

Neighbors said one man began to help those people out of their house amid the chaos.

Walter Jones was seen helping out three people, two women and a young boy said to be around 7 years old.

Jones, who only spoke to FOX61, says the incident was scary, but he was only doing the right thing.: “I didn’t know what was going on exactly at the point in time when I saw people sticking their hands out the window yelling for help, so I was at a distance. I jumped over to fences, and I helped the people take a little boy. It was a woman, and she put a little boy through first.”

Listen to the tapes below: