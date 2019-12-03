× Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old from Ansonia, home part of suspicious death investigation

ANSONIA — Ansonia Police have issued a Silver Alert for 1-year-old Venessa Morales.

Morales was last seen Monday. She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2-feet 2-inches tall and weighs around 17 pounds.

Police say Morales lived in a home on Myrtle Street where there is an active suspicious death investigation. Police say Morales was not in the home when they arrived, and have not been able to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-735-1885.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.