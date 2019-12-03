WEATHER WATCH: Drawn out storm
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year old Hamden man

Posted 8:07 PM, December 3, 2019, by

HAMDEN — A Silver Alert was issued for John Reed, who went missing Tuesday.

Reed is a 80 year-old white man, 5’10” and has blue eyes with white hair. He was last seen in Hamden wearing a black/cream colored wool hat, black jacket, cream colored pants, and black sneakers.

If anyone has information on Reed’s whereabouts, please call Hamden police department at 203-230-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.