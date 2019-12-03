× Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year old Hamden man

HAMDEN — A Silver Alert was issued for John Reed, who went missing Tuesday.

Reed is a 80 year-old white man, 5’10” and has blue eyes with white hair. He was last seen in Hamden wearing a black/cream colored wool hat, black jacket, cream colored pants, and black sneakers.

If anyone has information on Reed’s whereabouts, please call Hamden police department at 203-230-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.