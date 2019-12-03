The West Hartford community to honor young girl killed tragically

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- This month will mark one year since a young girl was stabbed to death by her brother in West Hartford.

Brigid Curtin was just 12 years old when she was tragically killed. Her mother was also attacked by the young boy, but she survived.

That's why the West Hartford community came together to make sure her memory lives on at her favorite spot, Westmoor Park. The community is looking to build an outdoor classroom in her name.

They chose Westmoor Park because Brigid spent a lot of time here, she attended summer camps where she would help care for animals. They’re hoping this outdoor classroom helps more kids enjoy the park.

They need to raise $250,000 to build this outdoor classroom, so far they’ve raised about $9000.

