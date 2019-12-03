Waterford PD escort a donkey back home after breaking loose, and yes there’s a picture

WEATHER WATCH: Drawn out storm
WATERFORD — No, it’s not the Waterford PD’s new animal patrol unit, and no, it didn’t need a field sobriety test.

Waterford Police posted to their Facebook page an image of an officer helping a donkey home the other night. The animal broke loose on Vauxhall Street Extention.

Police suggested that they melt in the rain and that’s why the officer had to guide the donkey back home through his SUV window. Thankfully, other officers were on hand to help protect against oncoming traffic — and to take a picture.

 

