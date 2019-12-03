WEATHER WATCH: Drawn out storm
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

WEATHER WATCH: Winter weather finally begins to move out

Posted 6:04 AM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, December 3, 2019

For a small state, some varied snow amounts this morning - some are small and manageable - others in Northern CT , where snow banding set up....saw over a foot of additional snow. Impressive amounts!

Bradley International is listing some cancellations and delays. 

WEATHER ALERTS:

Most of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory for a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is only issued when the NWS is confident in the chance for 6″+ of snow. Notice alerts stay in effect and last until Tuesday morning. This is a long duration event!

SNOW TOTALS:

Here is how much snow already fell. But we’re not done yet. Snow is still falling into early Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS:

  • Snow covered roads this morning - watch the secondary roads!
  • School delays and closings are coming in fast and furious this morning.
  • Snowy roads possible Tuesday morning but it should be manageable with some leftover flurries and snow showers for the commute. We then clear out for the rest of the day Tuesday with quiet and chilly weather filling in for the rest of this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Early snow, then  clearing and blustery in the afternoon, cold. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Evening showers. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 40s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.