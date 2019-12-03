Winter storm finally heads out; cold tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a messy morning after heavy snow bands made their way through parts of the state overnight. Snow totals are all over the place… Some towns have only a couple inches, some towns are topping a foot! The snow has tapered off, and the sun will be coming out gradually this morning, so we can clean up with quieter weather.

The wind will stay up there during the day today, with a chilly breeze from the northwest at around 15-35 mph at times. That’ll make our actual temps in the 30s feel like the 20s during the day. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine for the rest of the day, but it won’t do much to warm us up. Roads will improve but there still may be a few snow covered secondary roads throughout the day.

Tonight will be a cold night with this morning’s fresh snow cover on the ground. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s across the state, and any bit of wind will only add to the chill.

The next few days are going to be mainly quiet. After the potential for a few morning flurries or brief snow showers on Wednesday, we then have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid/upper 30s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clearing skies and blustery winds all day. High: Low/mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: 17-25.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Evening showers. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 40s

