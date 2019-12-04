WEATHER WATCH: Drawn out storm
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Watertown triple shooting

Posted 12:46 AM, December 4, 2019

WATERTOWN — One man is dead and two people are injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police said that they received a phone call from a woman who said her boyfriend just shot her son and daughter.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Litchfield Road to find two teenagers shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A man was found in the home as well. Police said that he suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connecticut State Police are assisting Watertown police with the investigation.

