1 dead, 3 injured in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

HONOLULU — One person has died and three people were injured in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting.

According Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Twitter page, a sailor shot three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themselves. That sailor has been confirmed dead.

The shooting happened in the area of Dry Dock 2.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen’s Health System, told CNN.

Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.

About 4 p.m. local time, vehicles were again allowed to enter the base, affiliate video showed.

Officials have not identify any of the victims and the shooting remains under investigation.

This comes just days before Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony that is held every year on December 7.

This is a developing story.

The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themself. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019