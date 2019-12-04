× $10 million donation to establish outpatient care center at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Enfield

STAFFORD SPRINGS– A recent donation will carry out a complete renovation of the Johnson Memorial Hospital Enfield Campus.

S. Prestley and Helen Blake, of of the Friendly Ice Cream Corporation presented $10 million specifically to that site, making it the largest gift ever dedicated.

The Johnson Memorial Hospital leadership team gathered with Prestley and Helen Blake last week to break ground at the Enfield campus, where their donation will have an immense impact.

According to hospital officials, the donation will also allow for the renovation of the Karen Davis Kryznowek Cancer Center and updates to the grounds and parking facilities at the Enfield location.

“This extraordinary gift from Prestley and Helen Blake will allow us to establish a newly designed, state-of-the-art facility, complete with all the latest technologies available and enable us to continue to provide optimal care for our patients well into the future,” Johnson Memorial president, Stuart E. Rosenberg said.

Almost 105-year-old, Prestley Blake co-founded the Friendly Ice Cream Corporation back in 1935 in Springfield, MA along with his brother, Curtis.

The pair grew that single shop into a restaurant chain with more than 850 restaurants at its peak, eventually to be sold to Hershey Foods.

According to the Blakes, the word “friendly” was central to their business’ success and believed wholeheartedly in staying true to their customers and their community.

“We are excited about the future of Johnson Memorial Hospital and the lives that will be touched by the compassionate and world-class care that will be provided at the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center and the Karen Davis Kryznowek Cancer Center,” Prestley and Helen Blake said. “We feel strongly that this gift will have a profound impact on our community for generations to come.”

Officials say the Blakes have been generous supporters of Johnson Memorial for decades.