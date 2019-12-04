3 dead, 1 injured in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
HONOLULU — Three people have died and one person was injured in shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Wednesday.

According Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Twitter page, a sailor shot three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themselves. That sailor has been confirmed dead.

Two of the victims later died.

The shooting happened in the area of Dry Dock 2.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen’s Health System, told CNN.

Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.

About 4 p.m. local time, vehicles were again allowed to enter the base, affiliate video showed.

Officials have not identify any of the victims and the shooting remains under investigation.

This comes just days before Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony that is held every year on December 7.

This is a developing story. 

