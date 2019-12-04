HELP FIND HER: AMBER ALERT issued for missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for Venessa Morales, 1, who has been missing since Monday.

Police in Connecticut are looking for an “endangered” 1-year-old girl who went missing from a home where they are investigating a suspicious death.

Venessa is 2 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 17 lbs.

Ansonia police say they conducted a welfare check at home in town on Monday after a relative said they hadn’t talked to the woman who lives there in a while.

Mayor David Cassetti said as far as he knows, the girl’s mother was found dead in the home, in what is believed to be a domestic homicide. Police are waiting for the medical examiner to provide the ID. The little girl should have been at the home but was not there.

State police issued a Silver Alert for the girl Tuesday.

Police Chief Andy Cota III says the girl’s father is at his parents’ house in New Haven and is cooperating.

The girl’s parents’ names were not released.