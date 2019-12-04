Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
MRR
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
36°
36°
Low
27°
High
40°
Thu
23°
40°
Fri
21°
37°
Sat
12°
31°
See complete forecast
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
December 2 to December 8
Posted 1:39 PM, December 4, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
,
Updated at 01:42PM, December 4, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
December 2 to December 8
Wednesday, December 8
Insomnia Cookies
Bistro on Main Alumni Dinner
Popular
Two teens die following shooting at Watertown home
Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in Hartford
Mother charged in ‘horrific’ deaths of children found hanging from dog lead in Pennsylvania basement
Gronk and his girlfriend,Camille Kostek, seen buying Xmas tree at Winterberry Farm in Killingworth
Latest News
Rapper T.I.’s remarks spark NY bill to end virginity tests
Police officer enters plea deal in drunk driving case
Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ exit sparks NBC investigation
A woman lied on her resume, used photo of Kate Upton to land a $185,000 job. Now she’s going to jail
News
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
News
Tickets go on sale for Miss America at Mohegan Sun
Sports
Weather forces delay in CIAC quarterfinal games
News
Concerts, DJs, entertainment to mark ringing in 2020 at Mohegan Sun
News
29 animals seized by police in animal abuse investigation
Entertainment
All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019
News
Holiday open house dates announced at governor’s residence
News
Wadsworth Atheneum displays more than 100 trees at festival of trees
Seen On TV
November 25 to December 1
News
New this Thanksgiving: Cannabis infused gravy
News
Nearly 100 Christmas trees shine in Canton
News
West Haven woman returns home after being injured in Florida crash
News
Two men arrested in September pawnshop burglary in Stafford; facing 16 felony violations
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.