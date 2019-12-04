× Denny’s offering stack of silver dollar pancakes for 50 cents on December 5

Attention pancake lovers!

Denny’s is offering a very special deal December 5 for silver dollar pancakes.

For Thursday only, anyone can get a fresh stack of five silver dollar pancakes for 50 cents as either a meal or an accompaniment to any breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree.

The deal starts at 6 a.m. and stops at 9 p.m at stores nationwide. This deal will only be offered for that day.

Denny’s is also offering is offering free delivery through dennys.com beginning Monday, December 9 through Sunday, December 22, 2019. Day or night, breakfast or dinner, Denny’s will bring your diner favorites right to your door, without the delivery fee.