AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Denny’s offering stack of silver dollar pancakes for 50 cents on December 5

Posted 8:49 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, December 4, 2019

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Attention pancake lovers!

Denny’s is offering a very special deal December 5 for silver dollar pancakes.

For Thursday only, anyone can get a fresh stack of five silver dollar pancakes for 50 cents as either a meal or an accompaniment to any breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree.

The deal starts at 6 a.m. and stops at 9 p.m at stores nationwide. This deal will only be offered for that day.

Denny’s is also offering is offering free delivery through dennys.com beginning Monday, December 9 through Sunday, December 22, 2019. Day or night, breakfast or dinner, Denny’s will bring your diner favorites right to your door, without the delivery fee.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.