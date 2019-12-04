× Estate of dead hotel worker sues Darien man

The estate of the hotel worker who died after an altercation in Anguilla with Scott Hapgood is suing the Darien man.

The estate of Kenny Mitchel, of Dominica, is suing for compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $75,000. The suit says that the death has meant the loss of income for the family and his minor child.

Hapgood says he fears for his safety and will not return to the island for any court proceedings.

Hapgood and his family say a hotel worker, showed up at their room unannounced during their April vacation and demanded money, then attacked them. After the struggle, Mitchel died, and Hapgood was charged with manslaughter.

An autopsy report showed Mitchel died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas. Diaferia said that a toxicology report was suppressed and that Mitchel was found to have drugs, including cocaine, in his system.

Hapgood appeared at previous hearings and had been released on $74,000 bond.

The case has sparked racial tensions on an island that caters to wealthy tourists.

“We understand there will be people in Anguilla who say Scott is running from a trial. That is 100 percent false,” said Juliya Arbisman, an attorney for Hapgood.

At a rally in October in Darien, supporters including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on Anguilla officials to provide assurances that Hapgood would be kept safe and allowed to remain free on bond.

President Donald Trump also tweeted last month he would “be looking into” the case. Hapgood’s wife had appeared on “Fox & Friends” and urged Trump to intervene.