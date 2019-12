× Firefighters battle blaze Noack Meat Products in Meriden

MERIDEN — A fire broke out at Noack Meat Products Tuesday.

Firefighters said that the responded the business on East Main Street around 11 p.m.

The building suffered heavy smoke and water damage. The smoker was damaged as well.

The health department arrived on scene since the business deals with food.

The fire marshal said that the fire is being treated as an accident.