Jay-Z’s 50th birthday celebrated with a return to Spotify

Welcome to #HovDay.

Jay-Z turns 50 years old (can you even believe that) on December 4 and there’s cause to celebrate over on Spotify.

That’s because the prolific rapper’s music catalog has been returned to that streaming service after a two year absence.

Spotify tweeted about it on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday, Hov Welcome back to Spotify,” they tweeted, linking out to his tunes.

He is, of course, the owner of Spotify competitor Tidal and there’s been no official announcement as to why his music is back on Spotify.

But to quote one of his verses on his wife Beyoncé’s hit “Déjà Vu,” “Now be everywhere, the nerve of rap.”