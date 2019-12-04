× Lock down lifted after active shooter reported on Jackson State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. — A lock down has been lifted at Jackson State University in Mississippi following reports of an active shooter on campus.

The University tweeted Wednesday saying the shooting suspect is in a black Honda Accord

A lock down was in effect and school officials said the entire campus should talk shelter immediately.

No further details regarding possible injuries or suspect have been released at this time.

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019