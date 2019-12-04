Lock down lifted after active shooter reported on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. — A lock down has been lifted at Jackson State University in Mississippi following reports of an active shooter on campus.
The University tweeted Wednesday saying the shooting suspect is in a black Honda Accord
A lock down was in effect and school officials said the entire campus should talk shelter immediately.
No further details regarding possible injuries or suspect have been released at this time.
32.298757 -90.184810