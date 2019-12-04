61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Lock down lifted after active shooter reported on Jackson State University campus

Posted 1:14 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, December 4, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. — A lock down has been lifted at Jackson State University in Mississippi following reports of an active shooter on campus.

The University tweeted Wednesday saying the shooting suspect is in a  black Honda Accord

A lock down was in effect and school officials said the entire campus should talk shelter immediately.

No further details regarding possible injuries or suspect have been released at this time.

