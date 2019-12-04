Magic in Mystic for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Olde Mistick Village is tucked away in Mystic and equipped with plenty of holiday cheer.

The village, a model of a 1800s colonial town, has 45 shops, six restaurants, cinema -- the works.

"We have the holiday carnival; we have carolers walk around with Santa Claus, and we have the Luminary Night on December 13th," said Chris Regan, a property manager for Olde Mistick Village.

Luminary Night is when 6,000 candles will be placed throughout the village, lining the streets of the property. Those will be in addition to the 200,000 lights on the buildings. You can learn more here.

It's holiday fun for families, kids, and dogs alike!

"They love it. It's memories," said Regan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just a few yards away from the village, more holiday memories can be made at the Mystic Aquarium, with an upcoming unique twist!

"We are going to be mimicking the aurora borealis here," said Joshua Davis, a senior penguin trainer at Mystic Aquarium. "Guests will be able to come in and walk through a sea of lights."

It's a bucket list stop perfect for the season with fireside chats with trainers and holiday food and beverages. The Northern Lights display will take place on December 7th! You can learn more here.