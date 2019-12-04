× Maroon 5 comes to XFINITY Theater next fall

HARTFORD — Maroon 5 just announced their 2020 North American tour, and Hartford is a stop!

On September 9th, they will come to the XFINITY Theater for one night only. Special guest Meghan Trainor will also make an appearance!

The tickets for the show go on sale starting on December 9th and will be available to the public starting December 13th.

If you don’t think you can make it, there’s also a show on June 24th in Boston, and one on June 25th in Flushing, New York!

You can learn more about purchasing the tickets, here!